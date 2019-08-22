Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and $64,491.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00007222 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.47 or 0.04879528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,189,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.