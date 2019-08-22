Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) Plans Final Dividend of $0.30

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of ASX CWN opened at A$11.50 ($8.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$12.31. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. Crown Resorts has a twelve month low of A$11.01 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of A$14.42 ($10.23).

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

