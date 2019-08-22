Critical Contrast: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) vs. Chegg (NASDAQ:CHGG)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Grand Canyon Education and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chegg 0 3 8 0 2.73

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Chegg has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Chegg.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 33.14% 21.06% 17.75% Chegg -4.07% 7.12% 2.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $845.50 million 7.40 $229.01 million $5.09 25.44 Chegg $321.08 million 15.27 -$14.89 million $0.09 455.22

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Chegg. Grand Canyon Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chegg, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Chegg on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University. The company, through its subsidiary Orbis Education Services, LLC, provides support services for healthcare education programs in 17 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

