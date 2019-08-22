Cred (LBA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $630,532.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Cred has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $630,532.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last week, Cred has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.01329917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bibox, UEX, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

