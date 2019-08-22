Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,474. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $6,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

