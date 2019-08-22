Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 27,176 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 211,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.92, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

Core Gold Company Profile (CVE:CGLD)

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

