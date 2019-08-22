CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.70 million.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $7.20 to $6.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.