Contango Income Generator Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CIE)

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.78. Contango Income Generator has a twelve month low of A$0.73 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of A$0.98 ($0.70).

About Contango Income Generator

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

