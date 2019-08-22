Consensus Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $930,957.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00152620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,078.18 or 0.99605911 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047230 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

