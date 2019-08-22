Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CNAT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.31 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $6.74.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

