Comparing VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) & Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VALLOUREC SA/S and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALLOUREC SA/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALLOUREC SA/S -8.59% -15.33% -5.41% Obayashi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VALLOUREC SA/S and Obayashi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALLOUREC SA/S $4.63 billion 0.26 -$593.40 million ($0.26) -2.04 Obayashi $17.16 billion 0.37 $872.20 million N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than VALLOUREC SA/S.

Volatility and Risk

VALLOUREC SA/S has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obayashi beats VALLOUREC SA/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It also offers casing and tubing products, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes, as well as tubes for umbilicals. In addition, the company provides hydrocarbon processing tubes, steam tubes and pipes, titanium and stainless steel welded tubes, and steam generator tubes for power, nuclear, and conventional plants. Further, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Additionally, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects. Vallourec SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

