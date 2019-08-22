Comparing Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) & Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruhnn and Reebonz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $162.93 million 2.33 -$10.91 million N/A N/A Reebonz $88.38 million 0.14 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Reebonz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ruhnn and Reebonz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reebonz has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Reebonz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Reebonz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78%

Summary

Ruhnn beats Reebonz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

