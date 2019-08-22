CommerceBlock Hits Market Capitalization of $18.80 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One CommerceBlock token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx. During the last week, CommerceBlock has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $11,288.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock was first traded on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,166,686 tokens. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

CommerceBlock Token Trading

CommerceBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx and Gatecoin.

