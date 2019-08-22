ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $96.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,467,348,365 coins and its circulating supply is 11,426,306,538 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

