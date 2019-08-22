Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,329.57 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £4,329.57 ($5,657.35).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83) per share, with a total value of £4,195.26 ($5,481.85).

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 141 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($38.17) per share, with a total value of £4,118.61 ($5,381.69).

On Monday, June 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 16,000 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02), for a total value of £465,600 ($608,388.87).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,738 ($35.78) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,775.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,737.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Coca Cola HBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

