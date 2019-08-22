Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,329.57 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,723 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £4,329.57 ($5,657.35).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 153 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83) per share, with a total value of £4,195.26 ($5,481.85).
- On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 141 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($38.17) per share, with a total value of £4,118.61 ($5,381.69).
- On Monday, June 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 16,000 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02), for a total value of £465,600 ($608,388.87).
CCH stock opened at GBX 2,738 ($35.78) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,775.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,737.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11.
CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).
About Coca Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
