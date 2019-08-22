Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.41. Cluff Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 5,591,651 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

About Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cluff Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cluff Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.