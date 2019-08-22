CloakCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $15,156.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15,156.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003875 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00065020 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,328,037 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

