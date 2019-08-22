Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 196,319 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 2,603,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,260. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

