Citigroup Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $65.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,500,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,170 shares of company stock worth $5,512,995. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 197,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 48,190 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,616,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

