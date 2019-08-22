Citadel Group Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:CGL)

Citadel Group Ltd (ASX:CGL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.64 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.04. Citadel Group has a one year low of A$3.82 ($2.71) and a one year high of A$9.30 ($6.60). The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.68.

In other Citadel Group news, insider Harry McCann purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.18 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,225.00 ($20,726.95). Also, insider Samuel Weiss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.29 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of A$42,900.00 ($30,425.53). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,345.

The Citadel Group Limited, a software and services company, provides software and managed services in Australia. It is involved in the development and delivery of managed technology solutions. The company primarily offers term managed services, software-as-a-service, and strategic advisory services. It also provides education, specialist consulting and human resource, technology and integration, knowledge management and advisory, and information and communications technology managed services, as well as oncology patient management software.

