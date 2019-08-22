CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Insider Purchases $84,900.00 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider Steve Solk purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,345.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

