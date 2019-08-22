Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,424 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 13.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Chubb worth $2,140,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 90.5% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $726,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,421 shares of company stock worth $51,485,939. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.31. 28,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

