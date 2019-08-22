Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 1,938 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,938 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.90, for a total value of $1,598,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,544,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMG traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $819.24. 5,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $777.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $828.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $797.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $824.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $700.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

