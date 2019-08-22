China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.47. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 4,410 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $578.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.65.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resrcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resrcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.