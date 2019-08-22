Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Acquires $50,955.42 in Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Director Scott Minick purchased 9,818 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CHMA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 6,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,113. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Chiasma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

