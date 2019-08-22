Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.45

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 17945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,228 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 44.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 95,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

