Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.33. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Anne M. Butler sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $34,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,250 shares in the company, valued at $359,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,391 shares of company stock valued at $57,400. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $2,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

