Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Trading Down 6.3%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.23, 1,615,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,654,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.
In other news, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,950. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.