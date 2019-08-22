Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Trading Down 6.3%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.23, 1,615,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,654,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $1,062,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,950. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

