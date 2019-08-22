Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CEO Acquires $1,062,750.00 in Stock

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) CEO Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

