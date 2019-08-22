Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $169.28

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.28 and traded as low as $178.00. Ceres Power shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 36,494 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CWR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.99 million and a PE ratio of -31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.28.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.