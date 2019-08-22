Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 10600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

About Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

