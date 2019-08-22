CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.40

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 2883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

