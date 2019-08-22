Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,227,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,663% from the previous session’s volume of 565,282 shares.The stock last traded at $1.97 and had previously closed at $1.52.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Cemtrex Inc will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
Featured Article: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.