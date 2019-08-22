Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 38,227,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,663% from the previous session’s volume of 565,282 shares.The stock last traded at $1.97 and had previously closed at $1.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Cemtrex Inc will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.