CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in CBS by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after acquiring an additional 779,563 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CBS by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462,110 shares in the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBS in the 1st quarter valued at $14,097,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBS by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 499,709 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,561,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 62,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,289. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.