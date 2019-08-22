Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) Trading Up 6.7%

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 35,495 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 405,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Castle Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castle Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castle Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Castle Brands by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Castle Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

