Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

CSTL stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

