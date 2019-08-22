Caspian One Day Volume Reaches $192,909.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $192,909.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.63 or 0.04918599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.