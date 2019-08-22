Cardno (ASX:CDD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.90. Cardno shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 177,614 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $424.28 million and a P/E ratio of 28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.98.

About Cardno (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

