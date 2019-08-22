Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $50,895.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00.

On Monday, June 17th, David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $37,770.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

