Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $50,895.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, David Thomas Evans sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $37,770.00.
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
