Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Down 5.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.13, 8,075,331 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,552,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.57 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,823,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 470,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,022 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 466,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,111,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,950 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 347,347 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

