Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.40, 42,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 78,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

About Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

