Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $113.05 million and approximately $34,870.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, TradeOgre and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00814434 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004237 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Crex24, cfinex, OKEx, Binance, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Poloniex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

