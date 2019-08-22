Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be bought for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00266490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.01343975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00095452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes’ launch date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.