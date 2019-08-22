Buckner Iv Woodford Sells 22,000 Shares of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Stock

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Director Buckner Iv Woodford sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $514,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:KTYB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

