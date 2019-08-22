Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,343. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,680 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 814,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,749,000 after buying an additional 413,425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after buying an additional 551,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

