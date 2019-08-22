Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) recently:

8/7/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2019 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 273,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $46.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

