Brokerages Set Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Target Price at $44.50

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

