Brokerages Set $56.00 Price Target for Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 17 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 92.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEP traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.69). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

