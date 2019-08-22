Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $167.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.18 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $154.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $664.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.80 million to $669.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.51 million, with estimates ranging from $664.33 million to $718.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $65,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $82,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,396.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,305,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,878,000 after acquiring an additional 423,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,882,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,038,000 after acquiring an additional 581,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,183,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,318,000 after acquiring an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. 600,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

