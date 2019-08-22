Brokerages Expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.43. Gartner reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

IT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,996. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.69. Gartner has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $272,198.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,944 shares of company stock worth $1,067,058 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Gartner by 114.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Gartner by 80.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.